Denice Steele Nelson, 82, of Ammon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Fairwinds Senior Living Community. She was under the care of her loving family and Alliance Home Health and Hospice. Denice was born on April 30,1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to J Harold Steele and Lois Edith Mickelsen Steele. She grew up in Iona and graduated from Bonneville High School. She attended Ricks College and graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Elementary Education. Later in life, she went on to earn her Master's Degree in Elementary Administration from Idaho State University. Denice was an amazing and dedicated mother to her five children, Kris, Kathy, Mike, Karin and Jennifer, who were her pride and joy. She made her home in Iona, and later moved to Ammon, Idaho. She worked at several different schools throughout her 33 years of teaching, and retired from Theresa Bunker Elementary in 2004. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving faithfully in various callings throughout her life. She had an unwavering testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and loved the gospel. Denice was a beautiful vocalist and sang throughout her life. She loved being a member of the Sounds Choir in Idaho Falls. She loved books and was an avid reader. She was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration at age 55, but managed to always find an optimistic outlook in dealing with her visual disability. She set a great example of not speaking ill of others and finding the good in her life. She loved learning and enjoyed traveling to many historical and beautiful places in the United States. Denice was not only wise, but she was smart. While juggling raising five children and teaching school full time, she went back to ISU to earn her Master's Degree. Denice was charming and had a sharp sense of humor. While going through various health challenges, she was always kind and positive. She made an impression on the many doctors, nurses and caregivers that helped her over the past two months. Denice is survived by her sister, Janice (Lane) Hemming of Rexburg; her twin daughters, Kris Hadley of Ammon and Kathy (the late Mark) McGregor of Heber City, UT; son, Mike (Laurie) Nelson of Mapleton, UT; daughter, Karin (Hollis) Murri of Ammon; and daughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Carlson of Ammon; 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, with 3 more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lois Steele, and her infant sister, Diane Steele. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ammon 18th Ward, 4363 E. 17th Street, with Bishop J.T. Carle officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Denice 4/30/1939 - 5/2/2021Steele Nelson
