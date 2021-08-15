Donna Kirby Nelson, 89, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born August 8, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to LaFay "Lafe" Kirby and Mary Louisa Elwood. She was the fourth of four children and the only girl. She attended Eastside Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High in Idaho Falls, and Idaho Falls High School. She later earned her GED from Ricks College in Rexburg. She attended LDS Business College in Idaho Falls, where she met Marvin Edmond Nelson. Marvin and Donna were married on May 24, 1957. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS temple in June of 1961. On December 24, 1961, their son Marvin Edmond Nelson, Jr. was born, and it was a joyous occasion. They lived in Idaho Falls until August 1970, and then moved to a one acre farm in the Shelton-Ririe area where they lived for 33 1/2 years before moving back to Idaho Falls. Donna loved to crochet and do work search puzzles. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding positions of Sunday School, Primary and as a visiting teacher. Marvin and Donna served a mission in the Idaho Falls Family History Center for six years. She really enjoyed family history and helping others search for their ancestors. Marvin passed away January 18, 2006. She married Dean Edie on June 10, 2006. They were married for 10 1/2 years until Dean passed away in January of 2017. Donna then moved to Herriman, Utah, to live with her son and daughter-in-law on April 8, 2017. Donna loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. Donna is survived by her son Marvin E. (Corene) Nelson, Jr. of Herriman, UT; two grandsons, Jarred (Emmily) Nelson of Fruit Heights, UT; Justin (Lisa) Nelson of Herriman, UT; and six great grandchildren, Chelsea, Zachary, Rachel, Skyler, Kaison and Brynlee. She was preceded in death by two husbands Marvin and Dean; her parents LaFay and Mary Kirby; three brothers, Elwood Kirby, Boyd Kirby and Don Kirby; and her three sisters-in-law, Doris Kirby, Donna Kirby and Betty Kirby. Donna was very loved by her family and all who knew her. She will be missed very much. Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 17,2021 at the Herriman Fourth Ward, 5246 West 12445 South, Herriman, UT 84096, with Bishop Cody Crosby officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. A Graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2255 Rollandet St., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Donna 8/8/1932 - 8/12/2021Kirby Nelson
+1
News Trending Today
-
Rigby man arrested after reportedly shooting at, threatening to kill woman
-
‘Alone’ with Colter Barnes: Lewiston family’s son a contestant on History Channel survival show
-
Man arrested at City Hall pulled gun trigger twice, gun failed both times
-
Dawson, Kirby
-
Idaho Falls drug dealer gets five year prison sentence
-
A COVID-19 patient in Oklahoma needed a bed. The closest one was in Boise.
-
MUSIC IN THE PARK CONTINUES
-
Local doctors tell Idaho Falls school board to mandate masks in elementary schools
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after police find videos of juvenile rape
-
Idaho Falls teen to be charged as adult for child rape