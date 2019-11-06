Doris Laprieal Godfrey Nelson, 90, loving wife and mother, peacefully returned to her heavenly home on October 27, 2019, after a life filled with service and love. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, gave her peace and supported her to the end. Doris was born to Lewis Nephi and Anna Charlotte Hemmert Godfrey in Clarkston, Utah, on September 24, 1929. She enjoyed growing up on her parents' farm with her older sister, Carol, older brother Blaine, and younger brother Mark, where they learned life-long lessons of hard work and commitment. She attended school in Clarkston and Smithfield, Utah, and graduated in 1947 from North Cache High School, in Richmond, Utah. She then attended Utah State Agricultural College in Logan and graduated in 1951 with B.S. degrees in Home Economics Education and Elementary Education. She used her skills and education to teach school in Lewiston and Smithfield, Utah, and then in Pendleton, Oregon. She married the love of her life, H. David Nelson, on August 12, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Pendleton, Oregon; Orem, Utah; and had lived in Idaho Falls since 1965. They were blessed with five loving children. She worked for a local fabric store, sewing beautiful display clothing and as office manager at Mass Mutual Insurance in Idaho Falls. Most of all, she enjoyed sewing for her children, canning produce from the family garden, and cooking and baking for her family and even sharing some of that with her neighbors and friends. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in Primary, Sunday School and in the Relief Society, where she served as a Ward and Stake Relief Society President. She also served for many years in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She served an LDS mission with her husband from 1999 to 2001, in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission. She has many fond memories of their time in South Africa and left with a feeling of peace and love for her friends and associates there. She and Dave were married for nearly 60 years before he passed away. Their five children, Carol Ann, Brent, Linda, Janet, and Diane blessed them with 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Doris is survived by her brother, Blaine Benjamin Godfrey of Utah; her children: Carol Ann (Neal) Clinger of Idaho Falls; Brent (Laurie) Nelson of Nampa, Idaho; Linda (Greg) Harvey of West Des Moines, Iowa; Janet (Tyrie) Barrott of Queen Creek, Arizona; and Diane (Kelly) Kunz of Centerville, Utah; and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Carol Sampson, brother Mark Godfrey, and her beloved Dave, who passed away in February 2013. Doris was a mother at heart. She was caring, and always had time to talk or help solve a problem, no matter how small. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator. Her family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at MorningStar of Idaho Falls and Encompass Home Health and Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., November 12, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Doris 9/24/1929 - 10/27/2019Nelson