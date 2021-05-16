Elaine Nelson Janet Nelson Elaine Janet Nelson, 85, of Post Falls, passed away quietly at home on Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 3, 1935, to Keith and Blanche (Hyatt) Christensen in Firth, Idaho. Elaine was first a mother and a wife. She was gentle, loving and polite, but was very tough, which made her children good and strong. She married Daren Nelson in Firth in 1955. She earned a cosmetology degree, was an instructor at the college in Idaho Falls and owned and managed several beauty shops in Idaho, Utah and Washington before opening a shop in her home of Post Falls. She retired in 2005 after a very successful career and spent the next years at home and traveling with her family. Elaine is survived by her brother, Lynn (Marsha) Christensen of Pearce, Ariz.; son, Kelly (Pam) Nelson of Bellevue, Wash.; two daughters: Kim (Cecil) Lewis of Post Falls and Keri (Dan) Lybeer of Post Falls; stepson, Randy (Chris) Moedl of Rigby, Idaho; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and three grand-dogs that will miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by husband, Daren; parents Keith and Blanche; older brother, Gary; older sister, Phyliss and younger sister, Marcia. We will miss her greatly and remember her with love. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of North Idaho, especially nurse, Liz, and social worker, Stephanie. They would suggest that memorial donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d'Alene. A graveside memorial service will be held in Goshen, Idaho, at the Goshen Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.