Gay LaDean Nelson, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 16, 2021, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Gay was born January 28, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Heyrend and Thelma Jennings Heyrend. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. After high school she attended Glenn E. Clark Secretarial School. On March 17, 1954, she married Earl D. Nelson in Evanston, Wyoming. Gay and Earl made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gay and Earl ran Nelson Electric. She also worked at Idaho First National Bank as a teller. On September 25, 2015, her loving husband, Earl passed away. Gay was a Christian. She and Earl were successful business partners as they worked closely together in rasing their family. Gay was incredible mother who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Gay is survived by her loving children, Amber (Dave) Warner of Albuquerque, NM, daughter, Becky Gili of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Ben (Vicki) Nelson of Salt Lake City, UT, daughter, Corie (Tom) Farrer of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Darwin (JoAnn) Heyrend of Blackfoot, ID, brother, Doyle (Deana) Heyrend of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Jolene (Jay) Davenport of Albuquerque, NM; 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl D. Nelson; and brother, DeLaine Heyrend. Memorial services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gay 1/28/1936 - 2/16/2021Nelson
