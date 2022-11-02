Our mother and grandmother, Jeanine McLing Nelson, longtime resident of Goshen, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 31, 2022. She was 87 years old. We know that she received a joyous welcome and was immediately embraced by her husband, Deloy and sons, Doug and Michael. She was under the care of Lincoln Court Assisted Living staff and Enhabit Home Health and Hospice. Jeanine was born on May 29, 1935 to Joseph Leland McLing and Winnie Blanche Horkley. Her life was also blessed by her step-father, LeRoy Davis, who she lovingly called Pop. Jeanine was the oldest of two children and developed a strong sense of responsibility at a young age as she often took care of her younger brother, Ray. She loved growing up near her cousins and considered them to be her best friends. She attended schools in the Ucon and Idaho Falls area, and attended Idaho Falls High School. Jeanine loved spending time with her grandmothers where she gained an appreciation of all handiwork. She developed her talents and made beautiful creations for her entire family. We all felt her love when gifted a hand-knit sweater, crocheted afghan, or embroidered pillowcase. She began her dream job January 11, 1952 when she married her sweetheart, Deloy Nelson and became a wife. Later that year their eldest son, Chris was born and she embarked on her journey as a mother, a role that she loved as she and Deloy welcomed five more sons, David, Doug, Steve, Michael, and Mark and rounding everything off with their daughter, Wynette. In 1973 she was thrilled as she welcomed her first grandchild. She was a wonderful grandmother. She and Deloy loved traveling to support all of their grandchildren in any activity they were involved. After Deloy retired they planned wonderful trips across the country and most often their grandchildren were included in their adventures. Jeanine was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and she and Deloy were sealed for eternity in 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and found great comfort in His love. Jeanine served in many callings in the church including the scouting program. Her gifts and talents as a servant leader led her to be a trailblazer in scouting in the Idaho Falls area. She was the first woman on the executive board for the Teton Peaks Council, serving as Cub Scout Vice President. She also served on the Western Region Cub Scout Committee and attended one of the first Cub Scout Wood Badge Courses. Her service and dedication impacted the lives of many. She started the Cub Scout Day Camp program in the area and was instrumental in acquiring the property for Krupp Scout Hollow. She received many awards to include the Silver Fawn and the Boy Scout Council Hall of Fame Award; she and Deloy were both James E. West Fellows. In all of that, her greatest pride was all five of her living sons, all five of her grandsons, and a great grandson received their Eagle Scout Award. She is survived by her children: Chris and Rhonda Nelson of Idaho Falls, Dave and Jeri Nelson of Shelley, Steve and Diane Nelson of New Mexico, Mark and Cheri Nelson of Georgia, and Garret and Wynette Passmore of Rigby; her sister-in-law, Dawn Cleverley of Idaho Falls, and her brother Ray McLing (Lenore) of Idaho Falls, 16 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren with another on the way. She is preceded in death by her eternal companion, Deloy; sons, Leland Douglas and Michael John; and parents, Winnie and Roy Davis, and Leland McLing. Our family wish to express our gratitude to Lincoln Court Assisted Living Center and Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate love and care they provided for Jeanine. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Presto Ward Chapel (792 N 1090 E Shelley). The family will receive family and friends Friday, November 4, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Shelley) and Saturday, November 5 from 9:30 to 10:40 AM. at the church. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Jeanine's name to Grand Teton Council BSA; (208) 522-5155; 3910 S Yellowstone Hwy. Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jeanine 5/29/1935 - 10/31/2022McLing Nelson
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.