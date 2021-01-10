Linda Nelson Marie Nelson Linda Marie Nelson, 69, of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born April 25, 1951 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Henry Earl Gough and Grace Folkman. Linda attended Highland High School and later went on to receive her associates degree in accounting. On February 23, 1980, she married Stanley Ray Nelson in Jackpot Nevada and again on February 23, 1992 at their home in Blackfoot because she loved him that much. She worked as an administrative assistant and office manager. In Linda's free time, she enjoyed fishing, camping, painting, trivia night, wish shopping and buying craft supplies. Linda is survived by her brothers John, Edward and Bill Gough; daughters Andrea Marks-Cash and Stephanie Beamis; grandson Christopher (CJ) Cash and great granddaughter Olivia Jade Cash. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers Thomas Folkman Gough, Richard Beason and Earl Gough; sisters Shirley Findley and Betty Ellis; husband Stanley Ray Nelson; son Christopher Marks and grandson Kelbie Nelson. A viewing will be held at Hawker Funeral Home on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Following the services, she will be laid to rest at Grove City Cemetery with a celebration of life afterward at the American Legion in Blackfoot from 4-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Linda's family would like to request a donation made to a charity of your choice in her honor. Donations may also be made to the family at the services for the family to make a donation to Linda's favorite charity. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks and observe social distancing. Due to these Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.