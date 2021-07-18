Mark Alan Nelson 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 5, 2021, at his home. Mark was born December 15,1955, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Golden Nelson and Elva Kathleen Nelson. Mark attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He worked for the school district for many years after high school. Mark married Jean Schuman in 1985, they were later divorced. He was known as a generous and kind person. He volunteered at the soup kitchen for over 20 years. He will be missed by all of his friends and family for the great guy that he was. Mark is survived by his brother, Michael G. Nelson of Torrance CA; sister Teresa K Hoyle of Meridian, ID; and sister Kim (Daren) Lewis of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunderalhome.com. Mark 9/14/1943 - 7/5/2021Nelson
