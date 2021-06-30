Mark Charles Nelson, age 71, beloved husband, father, and grandfather slipped into heaven surrounded by his wife and daughter on June 28, 2021. He was born February 27, 1950, in Murray, Utah, the first child and only son of Glenn C. Nelson and Emma Jane Thornton. He was a man of integrity and honor, who treated others with genuine love and concern. His love for his family was limitless, and he enjoyed traveling and experiencing life to the fullest with them. He married Christine Haymond on August 18, 1972, in the Idaho Falls Temple; and they encouraged, supported, and loved their four children: Nathan, Aaron, Natalie, and Jordan. He had a tremendous talent to motivate people and was very effective in getting things done. Mark was a great listener and never interrupted, always valuing other's opinions and perspectives. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing and pranking his friends and family. He always emphasized the importance of traditions and helped his children respect and create them. As a young man, although very talented athletically, he realized he would rather be working alongside his father in the tire business than playing sports. Mark's bond with his father was very strong and he emulated him in all things. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's degree in business and returned to Idaho Falls to become his father's partner in the Idaho Falls Tire and Battery Company. He owned and operated Wheel City, a distributor of custom wheels in the Western states. More recently, he owned and operated Physician Professional Services and Wholesale Tire Direct, and was also a realtor with Keller Williams. Mark's life was one of service to his family, fellowman, and his Heavenly Father. He served a mission in the Argentina North Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1969-71. Mark had the opportunity to serve in many capacities of the church. His most cherished calling was serving as the president of the Madrid Spain Mission and served joyously and energetically with his wife and four children from 1991-1994. He also served in the mission presidency in the Idaho-Pocatello mission, and he and his wife were called as missionaries in the LDS Social Services Addiction Recovery Program. Traveling with his family was his passion. He shared a love for anything Disney with his family and loved to collect Disney Memorabilia. He amassed an electric train collection to the delight of his grandchildren. Raising and photographing his peacocks was one of Mark's favorite hobbies. He also enjoyed collecting antique automotive paraphernalia and following police scanner calls. He also loved snowmobiling, riding horses, and jet skiing with his children. Much too soon, Mark bids a temporary farewell to his wife, Christine who was his strength and support during their times of loss; his cherished daughter, Natalie Beck and her husband Eric, and their children: Kennedy, Brooks, and Drake; his daughter-in-law, Lana Nelson and her children: Brynley, Sheldon, Blakely, Stockton, and Stetson; daughter-in-law, Rachel Hughes granddaughter Hadley Nelson; daughter-in-law, Tracey Wilcox and granddaughter Miraya Nelson; his mother Emma Jane Nelson; and mother-in-law Mildred Haymond; his sisters: Glenda (Bryant) Belnap and Laurel (Jay) Hill. He was preceded in death by his sons: Nathan Christian Nelson, Jordan Glenn Nelson, and Aaron Mark Nelson; his father, Glenn C Nelson; and his father-in-law, Dean Haymond. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the LDS church on the corner of Sunnyside and Holmes. Services will be broadcast live at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetary. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Mark 2/27/1950 - 6/28/2021Charles Nelson
