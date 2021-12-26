Marlyn Jan Nelson, 85, of Shelley, Idaho passed away December 20, 2021, at his home. Marlyn was born November 20, 1936, in Woodville, Idaho to Harold and Delila Nelson. Marlyn grew up in Woodville and attended school in Shelley, graduating from Shelley High School. Marlyn spent his childhood working on the farm and loved spending time with his extended family. After high school Marlyn worked on his uncle's ranch in Montana until he left to serve his mission in Samoa. Marlyn truly loved the time spent in Samoa and all of the people there. Marlyn met his wife Tess Harker and they were married June 20, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Marlyn worked at several different jobs throughout the first part of their marriage. He then began working for Bingham County, as the County Weed Supervisor. Marlyn was well respected and received several awards and recognition for his work. After he retired, Marlyn and Tess served two missions, one on the Navajo Indian Reservation and one at Cove Fort. Marlyn was a faithful and active member of the LDS Church and spent much of his time serving in several different positions in the church. Marlyn served in the Bishopric in the Woodville 1st ward, and served as an ordinance worker at the Idaho Falls Temple for 17 years. Marlyn's great love was his family and he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Marlyn is survived by his wife, Tess of Shelley, his children, Wayne Nelson (Cheryl) of Missoula, MT, Jan Frandsen (John) of Elko, NV, Lyn McCarrey (Steve) of Elko, NV, Dyal Nelson (Gina) of Basalt, ID, and Sandi Eatinger (Mike) of Shelley. His brother, Ron Nelson and sister, Valene Hoggan. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol Miller, and son-in-law, John Frandsen The Nelson family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Brad Erikson, and the BRIO home health and hospice team for their outstanding and caring support. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 28, at the Woodville LDS church (1155 North 700 East) in Shelley. Family will receive friends from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. Monday, December 27 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley, and from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M. Tuesday, December 28 at the Woodville LDS church prior to services. Burial will be in the Woodville Cemetery. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://sites.google.com/view/shelleystake/sacrament and selecting Woodville Building. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Marlyn 11/20/1936 - 12/20/2021Jan Nelson
