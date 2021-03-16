Nelson Robert Lee Nelson Robert Lee Nelson, 82, of Blackfoot, passed away from pneumoniaMonday morning, March 8, 2021 at Gateway Transitional Care Center. Robert was born September 30, 1938 in Southeast Idaho. He was the oldest son of 7 children of Francis Nelson and Eva Louella Tuckett. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1957. On July 19,1962 he married and was sealed to Christine H Beckstrand in the Idaho Falls Temple, daughter of Leonard Grant and Burdette Harker Beckstrand. They lived in Wapello for a time and then purchased a home in Blackfoot where they have resided ever since. The majority of his life he was employed at Basic American Foods, retiring after 45 years. Robert was a staple of the Blackfoot community, well-known in SoutheasternIdaho for sharing his special musical talents of playing his guitar and harmonica including being able to play them together at the same time. He played with a couple of music groups: The Westerners and The Harmoneers, which brought him great joy. He loved to be able to perform in front of an audience or he would create an audience whenever he would play out in public especially at Jensen's Grove. He also had the opportunity to travel around to various venues including many assisted living care facilities. Robert always wanted to bring farm life into his own patch of Blackfoot, happily raising chickens in his own backyard and planting a large garden every year. He found joy in little things, daily riding his bike around town, picking strawberries and vegetables from his own garden, and enjoying the weekly chore of watering his garden which might take an entire day to finish. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding various callings including Elder and High Priest, learning the language and attending the Spanish Branch, and performing in the Fourteenth Ward choir. Robert lived a long full life, and will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.He is survived by his children; sons, Lawrence M.D ( Veronica Talbit), Daniel Lee D.C (Heidi Jean Daw), Theodore Scott (Anna Marie Arave); daughter, Joyce Kristina (Glen Earl Morgan) grandchildren, Austin Price, Lovisa Heather Morgan, Shakayla Ann Morgan, Johnathan Tyvan Morgan, Gage K Nelson, Deklyn Kade Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Eva Nelson, Wife Christine H Beckstrand and grandson Kaiden Ray Nelson. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday March 20, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. A viewing will be held the night prior Friday March 19 from 6-8:00 p.m. and again for 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.