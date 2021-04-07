Shirley Ann Nelson, 77, has gone to her heavenly home with the Lord. She passed away April 2, 2021. Shirley was born December 31, 1945, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Frank and Janice Nelson. The second born of six children, she showed her independence at an early age, growing up as quickly as she could. Shirley attended schools in Idaho Falls and worked many various jobs throughout her life: from being a car-hop to waiting tables, dealing cards, and dispensing and repairing eye glasses. She spent some time in Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada, before settling in Klamath Falls, Oregon, for 20 years. Some of her favorite things to do was play pinochle, go bowling, dance, and go out on the lake in the boat. But to really put a smile on her face, put a fishing pole in her hand. In 1992, Shirley returned to Idaho Falls, as she always knew that was home. She looked forward to and participated in the annual Nelson Family Reunion. As of late, she had acquired an extended family at the local Senior Center. Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, George Nelson. Shirley leaves behind her four children, LeVon (Rose) Crow, Sherrie (Rick) Brown, Franklin (Lonna, deceased) Crow, and Edward (Victor) De Hererra; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, Darleen (Claud, deceased) Rackham, Sharon (Colin) Anderson, Marolyn (Kenneth) Davis, and Gary Nelson; and a town full of cousins and cherished friends at the Senior Center. A service will be held at 1 pm. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shirley 12/31/1945 - 4/2/2021Ann Nelson
