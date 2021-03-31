Zachary Dean Nelson, 29, of Ammon, passed away March 28, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Zach was born February 14, 1992, in Ogden, Utah, to Gary John Nelson and Deborah Lee Zemp Nelson. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Emerson High School. He also attended College of Eastern Idaho where he was studying energy systems. He loved children and was very good with them. He was a great uncle to his niece and nephew who adored him. Zach loved to learn and research. He enjoyed challenging common understanding by diving deep into conspiracy theories. He enjoyed anime and was a talented artist. He also loved to cook. Zach is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Debbie Nelson of Idaho Falls; sisters, Brittney Nelson of Idaho Falls and Brook (Kaden) Bolkcom of Provo, UT; brother, Parker (Valentina) Nelson of Idaho Falls; grandmother, Carma Nelson of Idaho Falls; and grandparents, Allan and Thora Zemp of Cardston, Canada. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dean Nelson; and uncle, Alan Nelson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Andrew Mangeris of the Woodland Hills 1st Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood East Side. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Venmo account @gary-nelson-58 or to Wood Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Zachary 2/14/1992 - 3/28/2021Dean Nelson
