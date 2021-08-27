James "Jamie" Donovan Neubauer, loving husband and father, life-time Methodist, educator, musician, car buff, pilot, poet and seeker of truth and knowledge was born July 11, 1938 in St. James, Minnesota. When Jamie was five years old, his parents Donovan Shirley Neubauer and Julia Evelyn Neubauer, Jamie and his younger sister Julie moved to southern California where his father worked in aeronautics, building planes to support the war effort. Fast forward through high school and college when music, singing, playing the saxophone and clarinet, gymnastics and part-time jobs were foremost among his interests and activities, to his service in the U.S. Coast Guard in the early sixties. While serving at the port security station in San Francisco, he met Trenna Atchley of Ashton, Idaho. They married soon after he completed his service and settled in Idaho Falls for a brief period before moving to Anchorage, Alaska, where they were both educators for five years. In 1974, they returned to Ashton, ID and were blessed with the birth of their daughter Jana. Jamie farmed with the Atchley family on the Flying -A- Ranch for a couple of years before returning to the field of education. During that time, they built their new home with Jamie doing most of the work by hand including designing and hand-carving all cabinets, light fixtures and many pieces of furniture. In 1987, Jamie and Jana suffered the loss of Trenna to cancer. In 1990 he married Caroline Feuz, who was also an educator in Fremont County. During his teaching career, Jamie gained the respect of his students who appreciated the rigor of his math classes as well as his sense of humor, both fine tools for motivating students. Students remember him bursting into song when significant words triggered his musical memory and occasionally performing handstands on classroom desks. Over many years, former students wrote letters and telephoned to thank him for hanging with them as they learned difficult concepts, for showing them the value and pleasure of learning and for being a fine role model. Jamie's enjoyment of cars and chocolate inspired the first of his CCC programs—Cars, Chocolate and Caroline. Caroline chose not to ask him which of these C's had priority! On a trip to Europe, he developed another CCC program as he and Caroline crossed national borders—Convert Coins to Chocolate. Jamie is survived by his wife, Caroline Feuz Neubauer; daughter, Jana (B.J.) Gerhart; sister, Julie (Roger) Williams; brother, John (Cindy) Neubauer; stepdaughter, Carrie (Jim) Aguas; stepson, Kent Graefe; and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Trenna Atchley Neubauer; parents, Donovan and Julia Madsen Neubauer; and stepmother, Mary Daniell Neubauer. Throughout his life, Jamie was a God loving, humble, gracious man — truly a man of grace. Graveside services will be Friday, August 27, at 2:00 p.m. at the Shults Cemetery east of Ashton, followed by an informal gathering and dessert in the fellowship hall at the Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to the Ashton Community United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice. Jamie was interviewed by the Rexburg Standard Journal in 2015 if you would like to learn more about his life: https://www.rexburgstandardjournal.com/news/a-treasured-community-member-will-retire/article_47e36932-16e1-11e5-bfa3-2f1138e8b5ec.html James 7/11/1938 - 8/22/2021Neubauer