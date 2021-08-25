Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Steve Keith Neville, age 71, of Ririe, passed away at his home Sunday, August 22, 2021. Steve was born August 13, 1950 in Rigby, Idaho a son to William Keith Neville and Venna Virginia Housley Neville. He attended school in Ririe and Rigby graduating from Rigby High School. He served with the U.S. Army in Germany and Viet Nam, receiving a Purple Heart. He married Dana Lee McMurtrey March 18, 1977 in Clark, Idaho. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. His favorite events were attending grandchildren's athletic events and taking family drives. He is survived by his wife Dana of Ririe, a daughter Shantell (Joey) Wilde of Ririe, two sons, Jamison Troy (Jodi) McMurtrey of Oledo Texas and Steve Cody (Crossette) Neville of Idaho Falls, three sisters Ora (Jim) Dortch of Idaho Falls, Ina (James) Griffin of Ririe and Chris Ann (Peter) Sweetland of Idaho Falls, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Clara Wilcoxon and Edith Farris. Funeral services will be held Monday August 30, 2021 at11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. The family will visit with friends at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, Sunday August 29, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com We thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the loving care given and for Michelle and Steven Preston for their loving care of Dad. Steve 8/13/1950 - 8/22/2021Keith Neville