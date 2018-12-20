Gladys Loretta Shook Newby, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2018, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was born October 3, 1928, to Guy M. and Mamie Estes Shook in Boise, Idaho. She was the seventh child of a family of eight. Born prematurely, at 3 1/2 lbs., she was kept in a shoebox incubator attended by her grandmother. All of the Shook children received their education in Boise, keeping in touch throughout their lives. She graduated from Boise High School and, during her junior year, began working for Mountain Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She continued that job until her wedding day. She married Bill Joseph Newby on September 2, 1950, in Boise, Idaho. Their first home was in Corvallis, Oregon, where Bill received his master's degree in chemistry. Their son, John, was born there. Bill took his first job at Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. After three years, he transferred to the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL) in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their daughter, Linda, was born in Idaho Falls. Gladys enjoyed needlework, square dancing, and golf. She was also an avid reader and loved to travel. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her son, John; her brothers, Roy, Otis, and Merlin Shook; sisters, Beulah Johnson, Laura McIntosh, Ruth Gritz, and Phyllis Kegley; and brother-in-law, Jack Newby. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Linda Newby Reimann of Idaho Falls; her grandson, Dustin Verburg of Boise; sister-in-law, Louise Newby and brother-in-law, Gary (Pat) Newby of Boise; as well as several special nieces and nephews in the Boise area. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 4, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church (325 Elm Street) with Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial at Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gladys 10/3/1928 - 12/18/2018Shook Newby