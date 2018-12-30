James Lynn "Jim" Newman, 61, passed away December 27, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jim was born October 21, 1957, to Jack and Anita Newman in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He attended Holy Rosary Grade School and Skyline High School. Jim eventually received his GED. He was skilled in many construction trades. Jim is survived by his sisters Sharon Wright, Eileen (Bob) Spanbauer, both of Meridian, ID; brothers, Jack (Sherri) Newman of Livingston MT, and Tom Newman of Idaho Falls, ID; 6 nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew. There are no services planned at this time but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jim 10/21/1957 - 12/27/2018Newman