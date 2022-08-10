Keston Lane Newman, age 18, of Monteview, Idaho, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, doing what he loved, dirt biking, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Keston was born January 11, 2004, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lane LaVar Newman and Loni Kay Jenson Newman. He was a graduate of West Jefferson High School, an Eagle Scout, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He planned to attend BYU-Idaho in the Fall. Keston was raised as a farm boy and loved all things having to do with farming, cows, and trucking. He played football and basketball throughout his youth and high school career. Keston was a great teammate to all and loved being a West Jefferson Panther. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, dirt biking, and boating with his friends and family. Keston had a very kind demeanor and was a friend to everyone. He was known for always having a smile on his face and being willing to help anyone with anything. He loved spending time with his family, hanging out with friends, and living life to the fullest. He is survived by his parents, Lane and Loni Newman of Monteview, ID; siblings, Kaylee (Zion) Meer of Lehi, UT, Kynlee (Duggan) Grimes of Monteview, ID, and Kolden Newman of Monteview, ID; grandparents, Tom and Karen Jenson of Rigby, ID. Keston was preceded in death by his grandparents, LaVar and Louise Newman, and his cousin, Brody Newman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Terreton Stake Center, 1297 East 1500 North, Terreton, ID 83450. The family will visit with friends Friday, August 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Interment will follow at the West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 1224 East 1500 North, Terreton, ID 83450. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Keston 1/11/2004 - 8/5/2022Lane Newman