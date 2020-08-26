Lewis LaVar Newman, 88, of Monteview, Idaho, passed away August 23, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family. LaVar was born March 3, 1932, in Rexburg, Idaho, to John Oscar Newman and Mary Ellen Bird Newman. He grew up and attended schools in Milo and Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. On June 19, 1957, he married Ellen Louise Johnson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. LaVar and Louise made their home in Monteview where LaVar farmed and ranched and built his dream for over 63 years. He was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Ag Hall of Fame in 2019. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed riding horses, feeding his fish in Brody's Pond, farming and ranching, and spending time with his family. LaVar is survived by his loving wife, Louise Newman of Monteview, ID; daughters, Laura Smith of Ammon, ID and Linda (Michael) Anderson of Gooding, ID; sons, Laird Newman, Lewis (Dana) Newman, and Lane (Loni) Newman, all of Monteview, ID; sister, Faye Murdoch of Ammon, ID; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Oscar and Mary Ellen Newman; brothers, DeLoy Bird Newman and Lenox Elmo Newman; sisters, Elna Amanda Newman; and grandson, Brody John Newman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at L. Newman Farms Shop, 2990 North 800 East, in Monteview, with Bishop Kirt Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monteview Ward, 2413 North 800 East, in Monteview, Idaho, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the Farms Shop. Burial will be in West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. L. LaVar 3/3/1932 - 8/23/2020Newman
