Marjorie Louise Coburn Newman, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 22, 2022. Louise was born May 6, 1934, in Drummond, Idaho to Roland Adelbert Coburn and Flora Pernia Schwartz Colburn. Her early years were spent living on a dry farm along the banks of Conant Creek near Drummond. She later lived near Saint Anthony, ID and attended school at Franklin Elementary and Saint Anthony High School. In the mid 1955 she received her training as a registered nurse at St. Anthony's Mercy Hospital in Pocatello. She worked as a charge nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls. She later volunteered as school nurse at Holy Rosary School. She finished her career at the Idaho Falls Clinic. On May 17, 1956, she married John Andrew Newman. They made their home on a farm in the New Sweden area of Idaho Falls. They were blessed with five children. Louise was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was member of the Altar Society. She was involved in the Holy Rosary School PTO and organized many school activities. She served as a Eucharistic minister and hospital chaplain well into retirement. Louise served as president of the Idaho Falls Multiple Sclerosis Society and was a mentor for newly diagnosed individuals. She was recognized as Multiple Sclerosis Society Mother of the Year in 1991. She was a 4-H leader for many years. She taught many skills and crafts to the members of the New Sweden 4-H Club. Louise was an adventurous and talented cook. She baked amazing pies and decorated beautiful cakes. She assembled a cookbook of all her favorite family recipes to share with her loved ones. She enjoyed reading, sewing, oil painting, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to visit her daughters and had memorable adventures in Maine, Hawaii, Alaska, and Germany. She loved exploring and recording family history. Louise is survived by her daughters Anne (Gary) Seifert and Katie (Matt) Weseman of Idaho Falls, Fran (Don) Petersen of Prosser, WA, Susan (Don) Clark of Lake Park, MN and Dianna Newman of Meridian, ID; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and her sister Ruth Mains of Shelley. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Newman, son, Michael Newman and her brother, Howard Clark. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Activities Fund at The Gables Assisted Living in either Idaho Falls or Shelley. A Rosary will be held at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home Friday, November 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Church, 905 S Lee Ave. Burial will be at New Sweden Cemetery, located at 3500 W 33rd S. Condolences may be left at www.BuckMurphy.com. Louise 5/6/1934 - 11/22/2022Newman
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.