Bart Newsome Fredrick Newsome Bart Fredrick Newsome, 51, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away after a four year battle with cancer on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.His loving wife, Cami, was by his side and holding his hand as he took his last breath. Bart was born December 16, 1969 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Jack Delano Newsome and Louina Rossi Newsome. Bart grew up in the Blackfoot area and graduated from Snake River High School with the class of 1988. He then earned an Associate Degree from Eastern Idaho Technical College in security. On February 15, 1991 he married the love of his life, Cami Holm in Blackfoot, Idaho. They met right after he graduated high school and there was an instant connection because they were both unique and a little rebellious. They started their family in 1993 and had three children, Sabra, Ridge and Bodie. Bart started working young at the age of 14 at the Blackfoot Swimming Pool. He worked there for five years and has always been very fond of those memories. He worked security for Melaleuca and Payless, then later worked in the sporting goods department where he got to talk to people about guns all day, which he loved. He has always been an entrepreneur at heart and had several businesses going on, more often giving things away. It was never about making money for him, he just loved dealing with people. He added working for 21st Century which gave him another opportunity to talk to people. He worked there until he got too sick to work at the end of 2019. Bart loved taking rides on his street bike, his last one being a very customized Harley. He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes and side-by-sides in Moab, snowmobiling, fishing, jet skiing and traveling with his family. The real love of his life may have been his big, black pickup, also known as "Black Bart." He was so proud of it and would regularly customize and add to it. For what he spent, he could have purchased multiple new trucks, but this truck was his joy. Bart was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and to the surprise of many, served as a ward missionary for a short time. He volunteered at times with Bingham County Search and Rescue.Being friends with many from law enforcement, and because he snowmobiled and jet skied, he was always happy to help them when needed. Bart is survived by his wife, Cami Newsome of Blackfoot; children, Sabra Shea (Dillon) Peterson, Ridge Bart Newsome, and Bodie Brock Newsome all of Blackfoot; father, Jack (Julie) Newsome; in-laws, Dayle & Carol Holm; and paternal grandmother, Gene (Genevieve) Newsome; and granddaughter, Renley Shea Peterson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louina Newsome; siblings, Brock Newsome and Rebecca Perrenoud; and maternal grandparents, Lou & Wanda Rossi. Funeral services will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Hawker Funeral Home.The family will meet with friends on Friday evening from 6-8pm and again on Saturday for an hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Bingham County Search and Rescue.
