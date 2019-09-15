Barbara Laraine Fullmer Nichols, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 10, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. Laraine was born February 20, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Oscar A Fullmer and Barbara Deonne Smith Fullmer. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and received her GED from Idaho Falls High School. Laraine raised three loving children, Barry, Lori, and Jeff. She taught them the value of family togetherness. Laraine made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked as a health care aide. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crafting and beading. She was very good with her hands and loved making things for others. She had the biggest heart and was loved by all. She loved to give hugs to everyone she met. Laraine is survived by her son, Barry (Teresa Hunting) Nichols of Idaho Falls; daughter, Lori (Mel) Elliott of Pocatello; and son, Jeff (Jessica) Nichols of Idaho Falls; her brothers, Alan Fullmer of Idaho Falls, and Arlin "Artie" (Arlene) Fullmer of Iona; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Barbara Fullmer, sister, Evelyn Mayes, brother, Keith Fullmer, and sister, Kathy Fullmer. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Idaho Falls 9th Ward, 395 2nd Street, with Bishop Kyle Panting officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday September 17, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Laraine 2/20/1945 - 9/10/2019Nichols