Forbes Denny Nichols, known to most as "Nick," passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Idaho Falls after a very long battle with COPD. He was 78 years old. To his friends and family he was the World's Greatest Dad, Husband, Brother, Mentor, Friend and Hero. Nick was born February 1, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to E.E. Nichols and Bernice Denny Nichols. His mother died shortly after his birth, so he was raised by his large and loving Denny family in Missouri where he lived the outdoor life of a Tom Sawyer. He loved to spelunk, or explore caves, which were numerous there and swimming in the Mermac River. And he could tell the best Brer Rabbit stories ever. Nick married his first wife, Marjorie Elliss in Reno, NV on June 22, 1963 and they raised their two children, Nancy and Scott. Nick remarried Joan Coblentz Pearson and her two girls, Lynda and Annette, on June 24, 1972, which blended two families into one. He attended grammar school and high school in Sullivan, MO. He attended California State University Sacramento (then Sacramento State University) where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration followed by one year post graduate studies at Columbia in New York. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and spent most of his adult working life in the newspaper business or public relations field. He was a great writer and editor, and truly loved his later years as the Manager of the Public Affairs office for the INEL facility in Idaho Falls. Nick was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Harvey Nichols; and his sister Lorraine Nichols Smith. He leaves behind his widow, Joan; his daughter, Nancy Nichols of Boise, ID; son Scott Nichols of Flagstaff, AZ; stepdaughters, Lynda Stalnaker of Boise, ID, and Annette Eskelson of Bend, OR; sister, Nan Nichols Crussell of Henderson, NV; grandchildren, Seth, Cole and Kai Nichols, Steven and Matthew Stalnaker and Kendrick Miller, Whitney and Ryan Eskelson and one great grandson, Zane. The most important thing to Nick was his family. He will be remembered as being a straight arrow kind of man, a man of principle who was a friend to all. The family suggests that donations be made to the COPD Foundation, www.copdfoundation.org. A gathering will be held from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nick 2/1/1941 - 2/14/2019Nichols