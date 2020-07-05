Terry Lynn Nichols, 69, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Lavon "Nick" Nichols and Donna (Brown) Nichols. Terry loved his carefree childhood and especially loved spending his summers in Swan Valley, Idaho with his family and Sermon cousins. The boys were all rowdy and fun-loving, playing pranks on each other and working hard on the farm. Terry's father took him fishing at a young age and it became a lifelong passion for him. He would never pass up the chance to go with his buddies and head to his favorite fishing hole. His first job was working at a car wash when he was 14. This is where his love of cars was born that continued throughout his lifetime. He was always known for having the fastest and nicest cars in town. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1968 and two years later married Kay Barlow in 1970. That same year, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Tifni Lynn, and four years after that came their son, Tory Phillip. Terry and Kay were part-owners of the Alpha Health Spa and Alpha Lady, as well as owning the trendy clothing stores, On Broadway and Off Broadway. In 1986, the family relocated to Gainesville, Florida where they opened Aunt KaDee's Cinnamon Roll Shop. Everyone said they were the most delicious cinnamon rolls in town. It was here that Terry fell in love with the University of Florida Gators and you could always see him wearing a Gators hat or sweatshirt and cheering on his favorite team. Later, Terry moved back to Idaho Falls and began working with his dad and brother, Rocky, at Nick's Service. It seems there wasn't a person in town that didn't know the Nichols boys because of their excellent appliance repair. Terry married Joette Offermann on October 25, 1997, and added two teenage sons, Dustin and Barrett, to his family. Terry was never happier than when his family would come to stay and loved any excuse for "Little Papa" and "JoJo" to shower their grandchildren with lots of food, fun, and love. Terry is remembered as a joker with a heart of gold. He was his family's biggest fan and closest confidant. He had absolutely no problem taking care of anyone who needed it. Terry was preceded in death by his father Nick, father-in-law Hadley Haugen, nephew Chris Marriot, and niece Stephanie Nichols. He is survived by his sweet mother Donna; his dedicated wife and best friend Joette Nichols; Mother-in-law Eileen Haugen; siblings Ronny (Barbara) Nichols, Barbara (Tim) Nielsen, Rocky (Pam) Nichols, Kelly (Cary) Ellis; children Tifni (Jeff) Pennecard, Tory (Suzanne) Nichols, Dustin (Lien-Shin) Offermann, Barrett Offermann; grandchildren Tyler, Jonny, Abbie, Melissa, Nicholas, Kameron, Logan, Preston, Katja, Natasha; and two Shi Tzu fur-babies Zoe & Bella. The family is planning a celebration of Terry's life on his 70th birthday, August 8, 2020. For a more complete obituary please visit ColtrinMortuary.com. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Terry 8/8/1950 - 6/27/2020Lynn Nichols
