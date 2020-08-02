Terry Lynn Nichols, 69, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Lavon "Nick" Nichols and Donna (Brown) Nichols. The family is having an open house to celebrate Terry's life on his 70th birthday, August 8, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 p.m., at his mom's home, 2408 Brandon Court, Idaho Falls. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Terry 8/8/1950 - 6/27/2020Lynn Nichols
+1