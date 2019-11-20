Nancy S. Nickerson entered her eternal garden on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Idaho Falls, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Nancy was born January 14, 1929 in Haddonfield, New Jersey, the daughter of Reuben Allen Skaife and Thelma Groves Skaife. She grew up in New Jersey and Kooskia, Idaho. She graduated from Kooskia High School. She earned her Nursing Certificate from Deconnes Nursing School in Spokane, Washington. She worked as a nurse in the Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While living in Freedom, Wyoming and Ririe, Idaho, she taught school. On July 13, 1947 she married Marvin Gayle Nickerson in Soda Springs, Idaho. Nancy was a member of the Trinity Methodist Church. She was a master gardener and an artist. She enjoyed being a member in the Garden Club and the Ririe Senior Center in Ririe, Idaho. She loved to grow anything and everything she could. Nancy is survived by her children; Shirley Gale of Idaho Falls, ID, Debbie (Paul) Moleni of Kearns, UT, Norma (Herb) Bessey, Waitsburg, WA and sister, Dorothy (Phil) Brasseur. 14 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin. A daughter, Nancy J and sons, Steve, Tony, and Stan Nickerson. Her parents and three brothers and three sisters and a Step-Father. A graveside service will be held in her honor Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hands of Hope Hospice, 1379 East 17th Street, Idaho Falls Idaho, 83401 or Good Samaritan Village, 840 E Elva St, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Nancy 1/14/1929 - 11/16/2019S Nickerson