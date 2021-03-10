Alan Dee Nield, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 7, 2021, in his home with his loving wife and children by his side. Alan was born June 3, 1957, in Rigby, Idaho, to Donald Ray Nield and Dorothy Chapman Nield. He was the fourth of five children. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. Alan worked for Electrical Wholesale Supply Company for 33 years. On July 31, 1982, Alan married Terese Klingler, "the girl that would change his life forever." They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their three children who were his pride and joy. Alan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, watching sports, working in his yard, but most importantly, spending time with his family. Alan is survived by his loving wife, Terese Nield of Idaho Falls; daughters, Alese (Spencer) Cook of Idaho Falls and Leslie (Mark) Dimond of Iona, ID; son, Jeffrey Nield of Idaho Falls; brother, Brad (Kathy) Nield of Idaho Falls; brother, Gael (Kayla) Nield of Richland, WA; sister, Lianne (Christopher) Kubs of Arco, ID; brother, Evan (Julie) Nield of Ammon, ID; and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Nield; and grandparents, Percy & Ella Nield and Royal & Agnes Chapman. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Alan's obituary page. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alan 6/3/1957 - 3/7/2021Dee Nield
