Lloyd Seth Nield, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother age 82, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Meridian, Idaho. Lloyd was born January 5, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ellen (Haddon) and Seth Nield. He was a graduate of Idaho Falls High School and started working in the grocery business at 13 years old. He proudly retired from Albertsons in 2001 after 28 years of service as a store director. Lloyd lived in Idaho Falls until 2016 when he moved to Boise to be closer to his daughters. Lloyd was an avid golfer and fisherman. He loved to cook family dinners. During his retirement he spent many years in the bleachers or audience for his grandchildren's sports and activities. He will be remembered for his jokes, his generosity, his work ethic and his sparkling blue eyes. For the last several years, Lloyd has been suffering from Alzheimer's. His memory will be kept alive by his wife, Cherie Miles Nield, daughters Heidi (Dan) Trube and Kristin (Jay) Bartram, step-daughters Debi (Ron) Jones and Teresa (Al) Arpin, his nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, and his sister Carol (Therm) Babbitt. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin, and his parents. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Lloyd on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Lloyd 1/5/1939 - 10/5/2021Seth Nield