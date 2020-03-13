Billy Dean Nielsen, 73, of Hamer, passed away March 10, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Billy was born August 21, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Frank Mellwood Nielsen and Sarah Rachel Turman Nielsen. He grew up and attended schools in Hamer and graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1964. He also attended Idaho State University and later joined the United States Air Force. On March 28, 1974, he married Linda Rae Simmons in Elko, Nevada. Together, they raised four children: Rachel, JaDee, Rance, and Rodlyn. Billy and Linda made their home in Hamer, Idaho, where Billy was a rancher and cattleman. Billy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. In his younger years, he was a Med Tech in San Antonio, Texas, for the United States Air Force, working with the first chimpanzee that went to space. After retirement, you could find him on the golf course; golf was his passion. Billy is survived by his loving daughters, Rachel (Lance) Poole, JaDee (Blaine) Pace, both of Rigby, ID, and Rodlyn (Ed) Grand Pre of Ogden, UT; sister, Margaret Wood of Blackfoot, ID; 12 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Rae Nielsen; parents; step-son, Rance Spackman; brother, Karl Nielsen; sister, Beverly Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Jack Wood and Bobby Johnson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Hamer Ward Chapel, 2454 East 2100 North, with Bishop Kirk Jacobs officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Terreton Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Air Force Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Billy 8/21/1946 - 3/10/2020Nielsen
