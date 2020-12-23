Dan B. Nielsen, 58, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dan was born June 23, 1962, in Idaho Falls to Lewis Grant Nielsen and Mona Wydena Schuldt Nielsen. He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. Dan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. On February 14, 1998, he married Jonna Lee Dye. They made their home in Idaho Falls, and on August 22, 2019, Dan and Jonna were sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. Over a span of four decades beginning in the 1980s, Dan was employed at the Idaho National Laboratory supporting various contractors. During this time, Dan made lasting friendships with many of his coworkers. In his free time, Dan enjoyed outdoor activities with his family - camping, hiking, snow skiing, golfing, riding motorcycles, and traveling. He made photo journals of their vacations, excursions, and adventures. He also enjoyed listening to his favorite music while cruising around town in his '72 Chevy Blaser. Dan had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He often said, "You can get further in life treating people good," and believed everyone should "Do at least one good deed each day." Dan was loved by so many. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered. He is survived by his wife; stepson, Scott; brothers: Bruce (Judy) Nielsen of Sequim, Washington and Brian (Vivian Twitchell) Nielsen of Idaho Falls; sister, DiAnn Nielsen Simon of Idaho Falls; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and stepdaughter, Tristan. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Dan 6/23/1962 - 12/19/2020B. Nielsen
