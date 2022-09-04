John Richard Nielsen, 82, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away August 24, 2022, at the home of family in Boise, Idaho. he was born January 13, 1940, in Washington, D.C. to Oscar E. and Helen Stevens Nielsen. The family moved to Nevada in 1944, finally relocating to Reno, where John attended grade school and Junior High. In the mid-50's he moved with his family to Boise, Idaho. He worked in the family business, Call Drug on State Street. He graduated from Boise High School in 1958. He earned his Associate of Arts degree in Electrical Engineering from Boise Junior College in 1960 and his BA in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho in 1962. Upon moving to Idaho Falls, he worked for Phillips Petroleum Company at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. While there, he earned his MA degree from U of I (1967). He obtained a Professional Engineering License in 1972. While at INEL he worked on improving safety systems for Nuclear Reactors, publishing a regulatory guide for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in March of 1986. For this work he received the 1986 Best Product Award from the Registered Professional Engineering Association of Idaho. John retired from INEL and spent his retirement years in Idaho Falls, working on his family genealogy, tracing the family back to the late 1700's. Declining health put him on hospice care in May of 2022, then came to Boise in July to continue hospice care in the home of family members. John was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Helen Nielsen, and his brother, Steve E. Nielsen. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mrs. Steve (Kathy) Nielsen, of Boise; niece and nephew, Susan and Michael (Lynne) Nielsen and several grand nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Dry Creek Cemetery under the direction of Summers Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. John 1/13/1940 - 8/24/2022Richard Nielsen