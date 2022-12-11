Marcene Cook Nielson Cox, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 6, 2022. Marcene was born June 16, 1927, in Shelley, Idaho, to Albern Cook and Barbara Wright Cook. They were later divorced. Her mother married Bill Dahlstrom in 1950. Marcene referred to him as "Daddy Bill." Marcene grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1945. After graduation, she was employed at Reed Hardware as a secretary/bookkeeper. On November 12, 1948, she married Reuel Junior Nielson in the Idaho Falls Temple shortly after he returned from the U.S. Navy and the Pacific Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They resided in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Reuel passed away in 1990. Marcene later worked as a secretary at Holladay's Office Supply and for several years and at Katz Pharmacy. Her focus in life, however, was to be a homemaker, a caring devoted wife and mother, and to raise her children in the gospel. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at the Idaho Falls Hospital for several years in the beauty shop. She was a member of the Arts and Letters Literary Club and served as both president and secretary. She also was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, giving exceptional service as captain for four years Marcene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life. She served faithfully in many church callings. She loved serving in the temple as an officiator and then as a telephone receptionist. Before Marcene was legally blind and limited in what she could do, she loved getting her hands in the dirt as she gardened, enjoyed reading a good book and traveling on church history tours with friends. On April 17, 2010, she married William "Bill" J Cox in Idaho Falls, Idaho. William passed away in 2019. The last few years, her most treasured times were her visits with family and friends. After having a stroke in May, she resided at the Gables of Ammon Assisted Living. We will miss her sense of humor and witty comebacks, her compassion for everyone, her heart of gold, and her "I love you more's." But, most of all her Christlike example. Marcene is survived by her children, Ronald (Connie) Nielson of Clovis, CA; Sandra (David) Hurst of Ammon, ID; Janice (Doug) Watson of Idaho Falls, ID; Bruce (Connie) Nielson of Idaho Falls, ID; Roger (Angie) Nielson of Iona, ID; sister, Linda (Wendell) Carpenter of Queen Creek, AZ; 22 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; step-children, Saundra Cox of Idaho Falls, ID; Jenny (Hal Dean) Bateman of Idaho Falls, ID; Rozie (Bill) Meyer of Ann Arbor, MI; Karlene (Nick) Tanner currently serving in the England London Mission; Kate Tyler of Ririe, Idaho; Lloyd (Ranae) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID; Leesa Wilde currently serving in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission; and their many children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Reuel Junior Nielson, husband, William J Cox, sister, Donna Rasmussen, brother, Lewis Cook, sister, Guelda, and sister, JoAnn Moore. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4363 East 17th South, Ammon, ID. The family will visit with friends Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marcene 6/16/1927 - 12/6/2022Nielson Cox
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.