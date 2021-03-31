God called Christina Nieschmidt home on March 20, 2021, at the age of 86. Christina (Jennie) was born June 29, 1934 as the oldest child of recent Polish immigrants John and Agnes (née Furgala) Sierpina, in Richmond, British Columbia. Jennie was a proud Polish Catholic Canadian and American, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was particularly proud of being granted United States citizenship at the age of 68. Jennie grew up on a small family farm in Richmond. Being the most fluent in English she helped translate for her parents' businesses at an early age. Jennie graduated high school on a secretarial track, later in life wishing she had taken a college track and been able pursue a career in nursing. Jennie dedicated her life to her family, to which she was fiercely loyal. She was a classic mother, dealing with her four rambunctious children. Jennie was an excellent seamstress and gardener. Because her mom always thought she was underfoot in the kitchen, Jennie was shooed outside to help with the animals and the garden. She met her husband, Ernest B Nieschmidt, while working at a hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia where Ernie was a patient. They married in 1954 and moved to Bozeman, Montana. Ernie taught her to cook after they married. Her children and grandchildren treasure her recipes. As their children arrived, Jennie and Ernie lived in California, Kansas, and Idaho. They lived for 8 years in New Jersey in the 1980s before returning again to Idaho, all moves in pursuit of Ernie's degrees and research positions in nuclear physics. Jennie again made New Jersey her home for the past 6 years. Jennie was a loving and industrious mother who made most of her young childrens' clothing, from winter coats to jeans and button-up shirts. She always made sure her children had plenty of sports equipment, resulting in all of the neighborhood children gathering at the Nieschmidt home. Jennie learned to drive at the age of 34, in a manual column shift Studebaker. Jennie was a voracious reader spending endless hours each day pouring over and digesting multiple books and the entirety of the Wall Street Journal. That love passed down to her children and was a connection over the miles during her last years. Her children delighted in sending her books by mail. Jennie found peace and enjoyment in attending Mass, participating in the Catholic faith community, and caring for others. She supported and sponsored Polish clergy, Polish dance troupes, and Polish immigrants fleeing Communist Poland, all of which connected her to her roots. Jennie was predeceased by her father John Sierpina, her mother Agnes (née Furgala) Sierpina, her husband Ernest B. Nieschmidt, and her daughter Julia A. Nieschmidt. Jennie is survived by her brother Raymond Sierpina, her daughter Christina N. Todd, her son Ernest C. Nieschmidt, her son Michael H. Nieschmidt, her granddaughter Inga Lil Hoffman, her granddaughter Hallie Jean Todd, her grandson Joshua M. Miller, her grandson Jake M. Nieschmidt, her granddaughters Jacqueline I. Nieschmidt, Brynne Miller, Antonia T. Miller, her grandson Stanton Miller, her great-grandson Alex T. Hoffman and her great-granddaughter Audrey M. Hoffman. Given the current pandemic and travel restrictions/complications, Mass for Jennie will be scheduled for St. Hedwig Polish Catholic Church in Trenton, New Jersey for a date to be determined in the future. Jennie's final resting place will be in the St. Hedwig Cemetery. Christina 6/29/1934 - "Jennie" 3/20/2021Nieschmidt
