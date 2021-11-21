Ingrid Niles, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 12, 2021, at her home. She was the daughter of Kurt Rother and Helene Rakowitz. She was born at Esslingen am Neckar, Germany, on May 12, 1949. She completed her education in Esslingen. She was employed in sales until she and SP5 Kent Niles were married in Esslingen on March 22, 1968. They returned to Richfield, Kansas, after Kent was discharged from active duty. Kent was employed by Colorado Interstate Gas Company at their Morton County and Springfield compressor stations. Ingrid was a homemaker. She was interested in interior decorating, sewing, and cooking. She delighted in the preparation of delightful German tortes. She became the mother of Matthew in 1971, and Michael in 1974. She put our Lord on in baptism on February 17, 1984, and began her walk in newness of life. The family lived on the family farm near Richfield, Kansas, from 1977 until 2006 when we moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ingrid was most at ease when she was at home keeping house and serving her family. We honor her for her devotion to us. She is survived by her husband, Kent Niles; sons, Matthew Niles and Michael (Lisa) Niles; grandchildren, Hannah (Seth) Yoshida, Pierce (Emma) Niles, McKenna Niles, Kira Niles; great grandchildren, Adelynn Yoshida, Kaisen Yoshida; and brother, Klaus Hetzger. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ingrid's honor to Orphans Lifeline International. PO Box 1100, Kalispell, MT 59903. Phone: 406-257-0868. Website: www.orphanslifeline.org Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Church of Christ, 2650 Plommon. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ingrid 5/12/1949 - 11/12/2021Rakowitz Niles