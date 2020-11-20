Nilsson Roger Nilsson Fay Roger Nilsson, 57 of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away suddenly, Monday November 16, 2020 at his home. Roger was born on Father's Day Sunday June 16, 1963 to Fay Rodney and Ruby Ilene Grenz Nilsson at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, Idaho. Roger grew up west of Blackfoot in Riverside, Idaho attending the Snake River School District graduating in 1981. After high school Roger attend Idaho State University briefly before serving an honorable 18 month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manchester England. On August 5, 1988 he married Dianne Kneip in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as a Primary Teacher, Ward Missionary, Elders Quorum President and Financial Clerk. Roger enjoyed gardening, cooking, tennis, reading, listening to music, singing, riding bikes, taking walks, watching baseball, and going to concerts. Roger was a kind, thoughtful, father, husband, brother, and son putting other's needs before his own and was loved and will be dearly missed. Roger is survived by his wife Dianne Nilsson of Blackfoot; daughters, Kayla (Eric) Venable and Karen (Chris) Nilsson; brothers, Donald Nilsson, Doug (Sandra) Nilsson, Tom (Jean) Nilsson, Rodney Nilsson, and Fred Nilsson; and sisters, June Nilsson and Dawna (Kent) Ireton. He was proceeded in death by his parents Fay Rodney and Ruby Grenz Nilsson and a sister-in-law Melba Nilsson. A viewing will be held on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home followed by a funeral on Monday November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hawker Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.