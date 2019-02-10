Phyllis M. Nisbet, 94, of Idaho Falls passed away on February 1, 2019. She was born February 1, 1925 in Belgrade, Montana, a daughter to the late Robert and Hazel Nisbet. She worked in Bozeman, Montana for several years before moving to Idaho Falls in 1955. Phyllis worked as a Medical Assistant for 20 years and later with Bonded until retirement. She was a lifetime member of the Museum of Idaho, Upper Valley Humane Society and Senior Citizen Center of Idaho Falls. In her spare time, Phyllis enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and ice skating in her earlier years. She is survived by a large and loving family including six nephews; Robert Marx (Barbara), Jim Marx (Anna May), Richard Marx (Norma), Timothy Marx (Jan), Dan Marx and Ronald Marx; one cousin Wallace Brownell of Belgrade, Montana. She is also survived by special friends Jeanie Richards, Dan Newman, Chuckie Neitzel and Janet Neitzel, all of Idaho Falls. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mrs. Donald (Gen) Marx of Belgrade. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held June 8, 2019 at 11 am at Fielding Memorial Park. Phyllis asked for no flowers to be sent. Donations can be made to Snake River Animal Shelter (No Kill) at 3000 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls, ID 83402 or to Hospice of Eastern Idaho at 1810 Moran Street in Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com. Phyllis 2/1/1925 - 2/1/2019M. Nisbet