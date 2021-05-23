Helen Jeanette Ricks Nisson, 85, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Boundary Community Hospital in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Helen was born on June 26, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Reed Crandall Ricks and LaVaun Molly McKay Ricks. Helen enjoyed her childhood in Swan Valley, Idaho, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Helen and her childhood friends loved jitterbug dancing, riding bicycles all over Irwin, playing on the swing bridge on the river, and trail riding. These childhood friends became lifetime friends to Helen up until her death. She enjoyed her summers working at the Wort Hotel and various lodges in Idaho, Wyoming, and Nevada. Helen married Warren Charles Nisson on January 10, 1959, in Elko, Nevada after meeting him in Jackpot. Helen spent her life raising five children, being their biggest supporter and cheerleader. Helen held several positions throughout her working years. She worked as a waitress, managed a clothing store, and was an admin for Blatner Construction, to name a few. Helen, Warren and their children traveled and worked in construction throughout the north and southwestern states moving more than 50 times in her life. Helen and Warren spent their retirement as longtime Gooding County residents. They traveled and spent quality time with their family and friends. They spent several years as snowbirds in Arizona and Nevada. Over the past few years, Helen had relocated to Moyie Springs, Idaho. This fulfilled her desire to return to northern Idaho/northwestern Montana after falling in love with it while her husband had been working on the Libby Dam many years ago. She loved spending her days watching the abundant wildlife, playing pinochle, following Pro Bull Riding (PBR), loved listening to old classic country, was an avid QVC home network shopper, and was an adamant Trump supporter. Anyone who met Helen knew she was outgoing and loved to tell stories about her family, especially her grandchildren and her past. Survivors include her children, Warren (Kathy) Nisson of LaBarge, WY, Brett (Cristy) Nisson of Moyie Springs, ID, Kristi Nisson of Moyie Springs, ID, Kraig (Heida) Nisson of Twin Falls, ID, Klint (Marva) Nisson of Tehachapi, CA; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Nancy (Don) Nelleson; and her brother, Darrel (Penny) Ricks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; her parents, Reed and LaVaun Ricks; and her beloved brother, Dean Ricks. Per Helen's request there will be a graveside service only which will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Swan Valley Cemetery on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Helen 6/26/1935 - 5/19/2021Nisson
