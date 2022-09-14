Pauline R. Nisson, 64, of Blackfoot, passed away September 10, 2022, at her daughter's home. Pauline was born August 28, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Paul Mansfield Ostler and Katie Lorene Stone Ostler. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley and Idaho Falls. Pauline had one son, Kent, prior to her marriage to Gary Souder in 1976. Together they had a daughter, Becka. They moved to Pocatello where she worked at Lamb Weston. They were later divorced. On March 17, 1988, she married Rick L. Nisson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pauline and Rick made their home in Idaho Falls where Pauline worked at D&L Cleaners and then later, alongside Rick, at Minute Lube as a service tech. She enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, floating the river, and going to the cabin. She loved puzzles and word searches. She was very creative and talented in crafts, painting, and pottery. She loved a good garage sale, watching movies, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Pauline is survived by her mother, Katie Lorene Ostler; son, Kent Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Becka Thornley of Blackfoot, ID; grandchildren Mataya, Shantel, Dylan, and Conner Thornley; sisters, Susan (Si) Jaramillo of Idaho Falls, ID, and Karen Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, Mark Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, husband, Ricky L. Nisson, and brother, Gary Ostler. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon, with Dawn Turner officiating. The family will visit with friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pauline 8/28/1958 - 9/10/2022R Nisson