Raymond Wilkie Noble, 75, of Idaho Falls, died at his home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from mesothelioma. He was born December 15, 1946, in Pocatello, ID, to George Wilkie Noble and Arabell Moses Noble. He grew up in Lost River near Moore, Idaho, along with three sisters and lots of friends. He was always friendly and happy with an infectious laugh. He attended grade school in Moore, and High School in Arco. He attended Ricks College in Rexburg, and served a full-time mission in the Gulf States Mission from 1966-1968. While at Ricks College he met Cheryl Lott. They were married on September 11, 1969, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with two daughters, Heather Rae and Whitney Kae. Raymond worked various jobs throughout his life and always worked hard to provide for his family. He worked at the INL for over 30 years. At the time of his passing he was retired. He loved to fish, go to yard sales, garden and watch sports. He will be greatly missed. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Noble of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Whitney of Idaho Falls, ID, and Heather of Salt Lake City, UT; and one granddaughter, McKinlee; three sisters, Judith Bailey of Kuna, ID, Margaret Matthews of Rigby, ID, and Jeanette (Dan) Barrus of Groveland, ID. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Mountain View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Raymond 12/15/1946 - 3/10/2022Wilkie Noble