Ryan Scott Nord, 44, of Rigby, Idaho passed away, Thursday, January 17, 2019 in Idaho Falls from Pancreatic Cancer. Ryan was born April 18, 1974 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Reed D Nord and Gaylia Ann White Nord. He attended schools in Rigby and Ririe, Idaho where he participated in wrestling and football. He married Gwen Larsen in Rigby, Idaho. They later divorced. Ryan grew up working. He held a Real Estate License in Idaho and was an appraiser. He attended Auctioneer School and was accredited with NAA and IAPA. He worked as a Hydroblaster, which took him across the country working in Industrial Cleaning in Oil Refineries. He was a supervisor working with the chemicals and Oil Residue. He had worked in all but eight states in the United States. His favorite activities were to go fishing, swimming, snow mobiling, four wheeling and singing. He is survived by his parents Reed and Gaylia Nord of Rigby, Idaho. His sisters; Natalie (Dan) Shaffer of Inkom, Idaho, and Diana Lowder of Aurora, Utah. His brothers; Darrin Nord and Eric Nord of Rigby, Idaho. Eleven nieces and nephews as well as twelve great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Jenkins and his grandparents. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Perry Ward LDS Chapel (285 2nd West, Ririe, Idaho). The family will meet with friends Monday, January 21, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 PM and Tuesday prior to services from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM both at the Perry Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital and St. Judes Hospital. We will all miss Ryan very much and he will miss being here with you. He lives on in everyone of us. Ryan 4/18/1974 - 1/17/2019Scott Nord