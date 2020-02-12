Karen Nelson Nuckols, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 10, 2020, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. She was under the care of her loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice. Karen was born May 2, 1950, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Nylan "Newt" Nelson and Doreen Woodland Nelson. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Child Development and a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology. On May 27, 1972, she married Daniel Richard Nuckols in Pocatello, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Karen and Dan were blessed with two sons, Brian and Matthew. They made their home in Idaho Falls where Karen worked as a social worker for the State of Idaho. She loved children, and spent her career being an advocate for them. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. Karen and Dan were married for 45 years until Dan's passing on January 22, 2018. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities through the years. She enjoyed sunflower seeds while reading a good book. Karen is survived by her loving sons, Brian (Laura Johnson) Nuckols of Scottsdale, AZ, and Matt "Dutch" Nuckols of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, Lillian Eleanor Nuckols of Idaho Falls; grandson, Calvin Daniel Nuckols of Scottsdale, AZ; and brothers, Kirk (Barbara) Nelson of Blackfoot, ID, Rick (Cindy) Nelson of Erda, UT, and Larry (Ellie) Nelson of Pocatello, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; and sister, Kristine Nelson. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Idaho Falls 32nd Ward, 651 Gladstone, with Bishop Brian Schultz officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Karen 5/2/1950 - 2/10/2020Nuckols
