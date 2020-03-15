Aubrey Leonard Nugara, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 8, 2020, in Island Park. Aubrey was born July 7, 1943, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Aelian Nugara and Violet Herat Nugara. He grew up and attended schools in Rugby, England, and also went to university in the UK. He married Frances Crowdy on July 16, 1966, in Rugby, England. They later divorced. On July 30, 1982, he married Lori Anne Nugara in Calgary, AB, Canada. Aubrey and Lori started their married life in Calgary, AB, and moved to Houston, Texas in 1989. In 2015, they moved to Idaho, where they made their homes in Idaho Falls and Island Park. Aubrey started his engineering career in the UK and Germany, before moving to Canada in 1979. During their Calgary years, Aubrey and Lori did assignments in Libya, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand. The Texas years took them to Paris and London. Starting in 2000, Aubrey worked in Africa, The Middle East, The Far East, and Australia. He spent the 26 of those years in the LNG industry. Aubrey retired in 2015 and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking. Aubrey is survived by his wife, Lori Anne Nugara of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Mark (Keri) Nugara, Andrew Nugara, and Jonathan Nugara, all of Calgary, AB, Canada; sisters, Jenny Pompeus and Cheryl Nugara of London, England; and 3 grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces in the UK. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aelian and Violet Nugara. As well as his family, Aubrey will be missed by so many friends from here and around the world. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice. Services are postponed until further notice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Aubrey 7/7/1943 - 3/8/2020Nugara
