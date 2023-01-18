Takako Nukaya, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 7, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Taka was born May 28, 1934, in Sugar City, Idaho, to Gisaku Ugaki and Hisano Akiyama Ugaki. She grew up and attend schools in Sugar City, graduating from Sugar City High School in 1951. She studied nursing for one year at Ricks College then later pursued business classes at ISU and U of I and then computer courses at Glen E. Clark Business College. On November 13, 1954, she married Jun Nukaya in Idaho Falls at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Taka and Jun made their home in Idaho Falls. They had 3 daughters, Judy, Linda, and Lisa. She was a homemaker while the girls were young then pursued a rich career. She worked at the Bank of Commerce in bookkeeping, the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital as an emergency receptionist/service representative. She continued in the administrative assistant area for the Orthopedic Clinic, Department of Energy, Human Resources, Nuclear Regulatory Commission Branch of EG&G who was the contractor for the INL - DOE site, DOE Medical Dispensary as the administrative assistant. She then joined the Bureau of Land Management and was the Resource Area Clerk for the Big Butte and Medicine Lodge Resource Areas at the time of her retirement. She worked with the Rangeland Management Specialists in those two area offices as well as many livestock operators. She was also involved in the Equal Employment Opportunity program as a Special Emphasis Program manager working to further employment for minority groups. Taka later joined Idaho Falls School District 91, working as a teacher's aide at Hawthorne Elementary and then as a reading interventional specialist at Templeview Elementary. She welcomed this opportunity and loved working with the many teachers and staff members and especially enjoyed the students she worked with. The experience gave her purpose and great heart to be helping young students. Meeting people was one of Taka's gifts. She loved meeting people and would always make a friend out of a perfect stranger by relating them to family, friends, or colleagues. She loved working, enjoyed every opportunity, and met many lifelong friends along the way. Taka had many talents and interests. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafting ornaments, painting, baking, making candy, canning vegetables and fruits, and cooking. Taka's sushi was perfection. Her dill pickles and beets were delicious, and peaches and peach jam were all family favorites. A few specialty items were Japanese teacakes, monju, Christmas fruit cakes, and baked Alaskan salmon & halibut. She was always willing to share her talents with others demonstrating sushi rolling, teriyaki, or sukiyaki dishes and more. Cooking dinner for 20 people was a joy and she hosted many dinner parties for friends and family. Taka learned to speak the Japanese language attending classes at the Buddhist church in Ogden, Utah, and learned from the Issei generation of Japanese Americans. She assisted her parents and many others in the Japanese community to learn and study to become Naturalized American Citizens. Her parents and others were sworn in as American Citizens in 1952. In the mid-70s, she often interpreted for the INL contractors when Japanese scientists came to live and work at the site. This became the common practice for the Japanese visitors. Many of them had Taka and Jun's contact information before they arrived in Idaho. Taka was able to assist them in finding housing, doctors, and dentists, buying cars, enrolling kids in school, tutoring English, and visiting the area sites, etc. She was a true ambassador for the visitors. Jun and Taka opened their home to the visitors, hosting dinners and offering their hospitality. In 1998, Argonne National Lab presented Jun and Taka with a clock/plaque for their significant contribution to the visiting Japanese scientists and engineers. Their generosity helped forge long and trusting friendships with the Japanese colleagues. As a member of the Japanese American Citizens League, Taka was the hospitality chair and actively involved in community engagement. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Chapter board and worked alongside members to assist with preparations for family meals, decorating graves on Memorial Day, and other annual gatherings. She once again used her Japanese language and her knowledge of Japanese tradition to support the organization. The JACL is a national organization that works to safeguard the civil and human rights of Asian Americans. Locally they also worked to promote and preserve the heritage and legacy of the Japanese American Community. Traditionally, most of the Japanese families in Eastern Idaho belonged to this organization and founded lifelong friendships that span three-four generations. Preserving these friendships was very important to Taka and she was proud of her rich Japanese heritage and encouraged her family and community to promote this as well. Jun and Taka loved the outdoors. They had over 20 trips to Alaska often with their dear friend Jack Detmer, to fish and visit Judy & Dan. Taka loved the river and ocean fishing for salmon and halibut. They ice fished around Idaho and Montana and took an annual croppy fishing trip to western Idaho. Trips to Yellowstone Park, Jackson, and Grand Teton National Park were many, especially when cousins from California or Arizona came to visit. Taka is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jun Nukaya of Idaho Falls, ID, daughters Judy (Daniel) Cadra of Houston, AK, Linda (Randy) Walker and Lisa (Tracy) Scott, both of Idaho Falls, ID, five grandchildren Maurgan (Tayler) Wells of Spanaway, WA, Colton Scott currently in AZ, Kevin (Whitney) Heilig of Albuquerque, NM, Cory Walker and Britany Wojnarowicz, Haydyn Walker all of Idaho Falls, great-grandchildren Paxton, Boston, Kingston Walker, and Wren Duncan, sister Fumiko (Fumio) Nukaya of Idaho Falls, Jack (Margarita) Ugaki of Jacksonville, FL, sisters-in-law DeAun Nukaya, Lee Nukaya of Idaho Falls, brother-in-law Hito Nukaya of Las Vegas, brother and sister-in-law Ken and Pam Nukaya of Twin Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Kreig Heilig, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Yoshi and Ayako Ugaki, Yuzo and Waka Ugaki, Tomi and Jan Ugaki, brother Ken Ugaki, sister and brother-in-law Sekiko (Ruby) and Fred Ouye, sisters-in-law, Marjorie Ugaki, Sharelle Nukaya, brothers and sisters-in-law, Bud and Kiyoko Sakaguchi, Shoji and Harumi Nukaya, brothers-in-law George Nukaya and Katz Nukaya. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Idaho Falls Japanese American Citizens League, Community Engagement Fund in honor of Taka. The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice, Advanced Home Health, Dr. Shane Machen, Tiffany Coughenhour, East Idaho Medical Consultants, & Dr. Douglas Blank, Idaho Heart Institute. We appreciate the kindness and care that mom received. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, with Rev. Dr. Phillip A. Hagen, officiating. A viewing will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Takako 5/28/1934 - 1/7/2023Nukaya
