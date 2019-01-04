Eric was born Dec. 6, 1958 in Provo, Utah, to parents James Roger Nuttall and Doris Kotter Nuttall. He passed away after a long battle with cancer at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 27, 2018 at the age of 60. Eric grew up in Woodville, Idaho and went to school in Shelley, Idaho. After high school he attended Ricks College and BYU in Provo, earning two Associate degrees. Eric played the bass guitar in several bands and toured the Western U.S. with the band Lightyear. He loved jamming with his bandmates and playing music. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Madrid, Spain. Later, while working in the electronics business in Modesto, California, Eric met Evelyn Marin Ramirez from Anaco, Venezuela visiting her sister there. They fell in love and were married in the Oakland Temple on April 20, 1991. Eric and Evelyn have one daughter, Kendra Nuttall Lindsay, married to husband, David. Eric's funeral service will be held Saturday January 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the River Oaks LDS Chapel, 8825 South 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday, January 4th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again Saturday prior to services at the church from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Interment, Woodville Cemetery, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Family and friends are invited to visit the Nuttall home following the burial services. In lieu of flowers, Eric requested donations to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. Eric 12/6/1958 - 12/27/2018Roger Nuttall