Ambassador Keith Foote Nyborg, 89, a native of the Ashton area, former United States Ambassador to Finland, and Upper Snake River Valley rancher, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, of natural causes. He was born March 4, 1930, in Ashton, Idaho, the son of Andrew Percy Nyborg and Rhoda Ann Foote Nyborg. He grew up and attended grade school in the farming and ranching community of France, Idaho, graduating from the 8th grade in the last class to graduate from the France school, with the class consisting of 2 graduates. In later years he enjoyed telling people that he was raised and educated in France. He then attended high school in Ashton and was a member of the last graduating class to graduate under the name of Ashton High School as the next year the name was changed to North Fremont High School. He attended Ricks College in Rexburg prior to serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Finland. While in Finland, near the end of his mission, he had the opportunity to serve as a liaison officer, interpreter, and guide for the United States Olympic Team during the 1952 Summer Olympic Games, held in Finland, and was made an official member of the United States Olympic Team and awarded a Gold Medal. Upon his return home he resumed his studies at Ricks College. On May 29, 1953, he married Raija-Leena Itkonen from Tampere, Finland, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and to this union three children were born. Mike, Bruce, and Maija-Liisa. Following a 2-year tour of duty in the U.S. Army they moved to the ranch where he farmed and ranched with his father until his father's death in 1959, and then took over the operation of the ranch and named it "Finlandia Ranch". They lived there until 1981 when President Ronald Reagan called him to serve as the United States Ambassador to Finland, where they served for nearly 5 years, returning to the ranch in 1986. He has had the opportunity to serve on several Boards of Directors of agricultural and agri-business related organizations and served for 2 years as a claims officer for the United States government following the Teton Dam flood. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he has served as a missionary, a Branch President, Elders Quorum President, Bishop's Counselor, Bishop, member of the High Council, and as a member of a Stake Presidency. He was preceded in death by his wife, Raija-Leena; his parents; two brothers, Elden Percy Nyborg and Lowell "Swede" Nyborg; and two sisters, Velva Nyborg Ostler and Nola Nyborg Goulding. He is survived by his three children, Phillip Michael "Mike" (Kathryn) Nyborg of Centerville, Utah, Bruce David (Debi) Nyborg of Idaho Falls, and Maija-Liisa Adams of Rexburg; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald (Juanita) Nyborg of Rexburg, and Milton (Bea) Nyborg of Pleasant Hill, California; and a sister, Elna (Roger) Sullivan of Rexburg. The family extends a special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Homestead Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street, with Bishop Eric Oberhansley officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Keith 3/4/1930 - 9/15/2019Nyborg