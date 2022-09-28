Carl Bruce Nykamp, 81 years old, of Milo passed away Sept. 25, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. Carl was born April 22, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Robert Richard Nykamp and Florence Louella DeBoer Nykamp. Carl grew up in Michigan, Ohio, and Iowa. He attended Hope College and played basketball on their team. When his parents moved to Boulder, Colorado he transferred to Colorado University where he graduated with a degree in Business Management and Accounting. While working in Teton National Park as a Park Ranger he noticed Joan, the love of his life, waiting on tables at the R Lazy S. Ranch. He was not a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the time but was later baptized on Aug. 8th 1963. He dated Joan for 2 years and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on Aug 26, 1965. Carl lived in Idaho Falls, Ucon, and Jackson Hole Wyoming. In Sept 1970, he purchased a 160 acre farm in Milo, Idaho and began planting trees. He created a paradise on earth that he truly loved taking care. Carl and Joan were blessed with five children that have filled their lives with joy. He loved trees, playing basketball, fishing and hiking, and spending time with his family. Carl was an Accountant for Golden Valley Packers. He then worked on an Urban renewal project and then as an account for Jackson Hole Ski Resort. In 1984, he started a Landa Pressure washer business and enjoyed working alongside his wife Joan for 25 years. Joan and Carl enjoyed a wonderful life together and were inseparable. They've spent many winters in Hawaii and Arizona enjoying the warm weather and sunshine. Rook was their favorite and all visitors were challenged to a competitive and friendly game. They were a hard team to beat. Carl had a great love for his family, The Gospel of Jesus Christ, the scriptures, genealogy and temple work. He spent many hours researching his ancestors and doing their temple work. He served in many callings in the church. He was a Sunday school teacher, Ward Executive Secretary, counselor in the bishopric, Bishop, Scout Leader, Stake Executive Secretary for 14 years and Patriarch. Carl and Joan enjoyed serving a mission together in Sacramento, California. Survivors Joan Piquet Nykamp, Bruce (Jody) Nykamp, Carleen (Todd) Christensen, Brad (Stephanie) Nykamp, Ryan (Kimberly) Nykamp, Marion Lee Nykamp, eighteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and 3 more on the way, Brothers Richard (Janie) Nykamp and Robert (Jenny) Nykamp. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Florence Nykamp his brother Dan Nykamp and his sister Beverly Nykamp Welch. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Milo L.D.S. Chapel (12127 N. 75th E. Idaho Falls, Idaho). The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:30 -10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Carl 4/22/1941 - 9/25/2022Bruce Nykamp
