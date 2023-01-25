Joan Nykamp, at the age of 78 years old passed away at her home in Milo, Idaho surrounded by family. Joan was born on March 13, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Newell Augustus Piquet and Madonna Weekes Piquet. Joan grew up on a farm near Idaho Falls and attended Rick's College and Utah State University eventually earning her B.A. in Elementary Education. After her freshman year at Rick's College, she was working as a waitress at the R Lazy S Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming when she met Carl Nykamp. After they started dating, Joan made it clear that she wanted to be married for time and eternity in a temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and would not settle for anything less. Carl investigated and joined the church and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 26, 1965. Practically inseparable their entire lives, Joan loved her sweetheart of 57 years. Joan was very talented, strong, and a motivated person. At the young age of seven, Joan contracted acute rheumatic fever and was given 10 days to live. She contracted the illness again in the 4th grade and missed all but 21 days of school. As a result of the illness, she suffered damage to her heart and underwent open heart surgery in September of 1970 at the age of 26. Over the years, she had multiple procedures performed including heart valve replacement and the insertion of a full-time pacemaker. Even though she had to limit her activities as a result of her heart condition, you would have never known it. Joan cooked delicious meals, pies, other desserts, and canned foods. She kept an excellent home and managed to rear five children. She made quilts, gardened, kept hundreds of pages of journals and always found a way to serve others in the community and her neighbors. She also compiled and published multiple family history books for the Nykamp, Piquet, Weekes, and DeBoer families. Always known for her great advice, she would often say, "Get a good night's rest and you will feel much better in the morning." She was an incredible example of what faith and determination can accomplish in this life and was a shining example of these characteristics. For over 25 years, she was a key contributor and a major driving force to the success of Carl's Inc., a pressure washer business. Somehow, she balanced all of the household chores and duties along with keeping books, making and answering phone calls, and setting up appointments to ensure the success of the business. It was truly a monumental task that she accomplished. Joan and Carl enjoyed many years together and as they grew older spent time in Hawaii and Arizona. This was a great benefit to Joan's health. Always being hard to beat, they enjoyed playing the game of Rook together and played thousands of games with family and friends. Joan loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and lived its principles every day. She served her family and friends and was always thinking of others. Joan and Carl served a full-time mission together in Sacramento, California. She served as Relief Society President, Compassionate Service Leader, and in many other important capacities. She had great faith in Jesus Christ and the true principles of His restored gospel. Not only did she believe in these eternal principles, she lived them. Survivors of Joan Piquet Nykamp are Bruce (Jody) Nykamp, Carleen (Todd) Christensen, Bradley (Stephanie) Nykamp, Ryan (Kimberly) Nykamp, Marion Lee Nykamp; eighteen grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren; sisters Idonna Piquet Murray, Cherri (Gordon) Allen, Nola (Dave) Bryan, Carol Hipwell, Darlene (Lance) Stoker; brothers Vernon (Cindy) Piquet, Spencer Piquet. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Carl B. Nykamp, her parents Newell A. and Madonna Piquet, her siblings Sharon Piquet Harris, Roger Newell Piquet, Marilyn (Clark) Piquet Nielsen, Dean Hipwell (brother-in-law). Services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Milo church of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1217 N. 75th E., Idaho Falls, Idaho). You may remotely view the funeral at: www.youtube.com/@miloward-churchofjesuschri1995. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Joan 3/13/1944 - 1/17/2023Nykamp
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.