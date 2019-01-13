Frank Roy O'Brien, 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at his daughter's home in Henderson, NV surrounded by family members. He was born May 25, 1926 to Frank Sr. and Louise O'Brien. Frank Jr. grew up on a ranch, outside Delta Colorado, a small town where he attended a one room schoolhouse. At the age of 18 he left home to attend Colorado A&M University for two years and joined the Air Force towards the end of World War II serving as an Air Force Cadet. After the War ended Frank moved to Nampa, Idaho as a Lumber Yard Foreman where he met the love of his life, Myrtle Rose Moulton. Shortly thereafter they started a family, in 1959 Frank was transferred to Idaho Falls, ID. In the late 1960's he decided to change careers, selling life insurance for Equitable and Transamerica Corporation over a forty year span. For years he was active in the Idaho Falls community in both religious and civic organizations as well as sports. His favorite past time was refereeing High School Football games throughout South East Idaho for over 30 years. Mr. O'Brien is preceded by his wife and survived by his five children: Steve (Karen) Seattle WA, Mike (Sherri) Atlanta GA, Marcelene (Dave) Idaho Falls ID, Kevin (Denise) Idaho Falls ID, Pam (Brad) Henderson NV; sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-six great grandchildren. Our family thanks his loving caregivers: son-in-law, Brad Jensen; daughter Pam; granddaughters: Jasmine and Desiree. Family, friends, and others whose lives Frank touched are invited to attend funeral services at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. on Saturday, January 19th. The rosary will begin at 10:00 AM with the funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. He will be entered to rest at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa, ID following the funeral Mass. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Frank 5/25/1926 - 1/6/2019Roy O'Brien