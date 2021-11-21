Raymond Oakey, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2021 in Rexburg, Idaho. He was born April 18, 1932 in Plano, Idaho to Lavon Oakey Clark and George Andrew Clark. Ray was later adopted by his maternal grandparents George Lewis and Josephine Brown Oakey after the death of his mother at age 5. Ray grew up farming in Plano and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School. He married Carol Welker on November 12, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Ray worked many jobs including running an egg farm and delivering Wonder Bread before leasing and then purchasing a Conoco gas station in 1964 in Rexburg. Ray and Carol grew the business to include gas stations in Rexburg, St. Anthony, Island Park, and a bulk fuel delivery business in the Upper Snake River Valley. He was known for his full-service lube bay, detail shop, and car wash in Rexburg. Ray was a veteran of the Koren War and served in the Army as a supply clerk. As a young businessman he was involved in the Rexburg JayCees. He won numerous awards in the petroleum industry with Chevron, Husky, and Texaco and was recognized in 1992 by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce with his wife, Carol, as business people of the Year. He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in various capacities, including as a bishop. After retiring, he and Carol served four missions and served in six temples as ordinance workers. Ray is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Leslie (Jim) Gasper, sons Clay, Steve (Sharon) and Doyle (Kris) Oakey; his sister Patsy (David) Lemons, sister-in-law Nellie (Guy) Poulsen; 16 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Douglas Oakey, his grandson Matthew Bedke, his brother Guy and sister Ann. The family will receive visitors Monday, November 23rd from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour prior in the Rexburg Center Stake with Bishop Bryan Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Rexburg Cemetery. Arrangements are by Flamm Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Fund: (https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services). Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Raymond 4/18/1932 - 11/18/2021Oakey