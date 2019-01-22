Lois Laura Anderson Pond, age 89, passed away on January 15, 2019, at Morning Star Senior Living, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Gaylen Snow Pond, age 93, joined his sweet wife on January 19, 2019, also passing at Morning Star Senior Living.
Lois was born on November 2, 1929, to Oscar Anderson and Laura Carlson Anderson at the family home in Thornton, Idaho.
Lois attended her first four grades of school in the Thornton Presbyterian Church and grades five through eight at Union School. She attended Madison Jr. High for 9th grade, then Rigby High School for three years to graduation. Lois graduated from a one-year stenographic program at Henager School of Business in Salt Lake City. She later received an Associate’s Degree from Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
Gaylen was born September 19, 1925, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Alfonzo Young Pond and Violet Irene Exeter Pond.
He attended school in Pocatello until 10th grade when he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served in the South Pacific Theater aboard the U.S.S. Serrano and was part of the Allied occupation of Japan. Following the war, he worked in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was introduced to Lois Anderson.
Gaylen and Lois were married August 16, 1948, at the Anderson family home in Thornton, Idaho. They lived in Salt Lake City, Pocatello, and Thornton before planting their roots on the Peter O. Carlson homestead farm in Lyman, where they resided for 57 years.
Gaylen spent his career as a carpenter, working for Manwaring and Dick Davis Construction Companies in Rexburg. He was very proud of the work he did on dozens of projects in Eastern Idaho and specifically the 18 buildings and projects on the Ricks College campus.
Lois worked in Rexburg at Porter’s Variety Store; as receptionist and dental assistant to Dr. Keith Moss; and in the Ricks College Administration Department for 18 years, retiring as Supervisor of Records.
As active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lois and Gaylen held many positions in Lyman Ward, Idaho. They served a mission at the Idaho Falls Temple. When they retired, they traveled extensively and spent winters at their second home in Indio, California, before moving in 2015 to Buffalo, Wyoming, to live with their son Royal.
They are survived by their Children: Glenna (Bob) Seal, Garden Valley, Idaho; Laurene (Ron) Erickson, Post Falls, Idaho; Deborah (Brian) Edgerton, Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Royal (Nola) Pond, Buffalo, Wyoming; 16 Grandchildren and 36 Great-Grandchildren.
Lois is survived by brothers Norman (AdaMay) Anderson, Rigby, Idaho; and Grant Anderson of Spokane, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Laura Anderson.
Gaylen is survived by sister Geraldine Jackson, Bluffdale, Utah; and brother Eldon (Jolene) Pond, Snowflake, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents Violet and Royal Pickett, and Alfonzo and Ila Pond; and brother Donald Pond.
We as a family appreciate the loving care provided to our parents by the staff of Morning Star Senior Living center and by the staff of Encompass Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at Lyman Ward Chapel, 1952 West 6000 South, Rexburg, Idaho 83440, Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442 and Wednesday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the Lyman Ward Chapel. Interment will follow services at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.